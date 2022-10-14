American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $130.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $159.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.19. 171,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

