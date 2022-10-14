American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 4.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.93. 33,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.