American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.97. 174,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

