American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE AXP traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.61. 143,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.