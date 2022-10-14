American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40,834 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 130,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.61.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

