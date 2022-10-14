American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $53.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

