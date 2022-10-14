American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. American Well has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $979.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Well will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,379 shares of company stock worth $2,157,469. Insiders own 13.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in American Well by 69.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

