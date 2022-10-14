Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 90,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,031. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $182.30 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

