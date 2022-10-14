Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.0% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.74. 381,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

