Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 3,910 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $143.34. 218,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,533. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,419. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

