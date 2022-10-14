Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.42. 51,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,986. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.84. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

