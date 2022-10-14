Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,684. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.