Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 3,148 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,559. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.