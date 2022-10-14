Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.