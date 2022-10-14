Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.63. 132,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,096. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.18 and a 200-day moving average of $249.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

