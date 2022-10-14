Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,382. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,223 shares of company stock valued at $570,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,388,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.