Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

