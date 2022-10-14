Amp Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $175.86 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.19 or 0.27606104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010782 BTC.

About Amp

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp (AMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amp has a current supply of 99,213,408,535 with 42,227,702,186 in circulation. The last known price of Amp is 0.00493195 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,374,983.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amptoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

