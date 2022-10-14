Analysts Issue Forecasts for ResMed Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $6.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

ResMed Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

ResMed stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,954 shares of company stock worth $6,977,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 36.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in ResMed by 106.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

