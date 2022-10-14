Analysts Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million.

Spin Master Price Performance

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.91.

Shares of TOY opened at C$42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.95 and a 12 month high of C$51.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.02.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,972. Insiders sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 over the last three months.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

