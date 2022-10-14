Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Target Price at GBX 4,088

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

BATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,305.50 ($39.94) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,391.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,399.25. The firm has a market cap of £74.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,392.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

