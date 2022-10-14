Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT at $45.83

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FMS stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

