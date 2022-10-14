Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $57.59

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

