Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 13th (ANIK, APP, CODYY, CUTR, ESTA, GKOS, HCMLY, HL, JUP, STAA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 13th:

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $267.00 to $300.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,025 ($12.39) price target on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

