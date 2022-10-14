Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CSX (CSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) in the last few weeks:
- 10/13/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $32.00.
- 10/13/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $34.00.
- 10/12/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – CSX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00.
- 10/10/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/30/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 9/28/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 9/27/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 9/20/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $39.00.
- 9/14/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
CSX Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
