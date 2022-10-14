Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CSX (CSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $32.00.

10/13/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $34.00.

10/12/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – CSX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00.

10/10/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

9/28/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

9/27/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

9/20/2022 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $39.00.

9/14/2022 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CSX Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

