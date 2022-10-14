Analyzing Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) & Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and Unity Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million 4.65 -$111.47 million ($0.44) -20.02 Unity Software $1.11 billion 8.26 -$532.61 million ($2.26) -13.51

Sprinklr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -20.66% -20.08% -11.50% Unity Software -54.01% -22.71% -11.82%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sprinklr and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sprinklr and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 Unity Software 1 7 10 0 2.50

Sprinklr currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.83%. Unity Software has a consensus target price of $67.88, suggesting a potential upside of 122.35%. Given Unity Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Sprinklr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Unity Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Unity Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.