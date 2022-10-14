AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.04. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

