Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on ANDHF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $37.80.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
