Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Shares Down 3.6%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $43.85. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

Andritz Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

