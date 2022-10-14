Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ANSLY opened at $65.63 on Friday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

