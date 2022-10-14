Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.62

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Anterix Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,957.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

About Anterix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Anterix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anterix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.