Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.62

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,957.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
