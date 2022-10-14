Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,220 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,240 ($14.98) to GBX 1,220 ($14.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANFGF. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,150.07.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Down 5.1 %

ANFGF stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 2,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.