ApeCoin Trading Down 9.3% This Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00023585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $184.66 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.56 or 0.27637053 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010791 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
