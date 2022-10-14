Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 594.7% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,699 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Apeiron Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

