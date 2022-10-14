APENFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $158.02 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $158.02 million and approximately $61.65 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

