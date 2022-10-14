APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $152.56 million and $49.35 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. APENFT has a current supply of 999,990,000,000,000 with 277,080,562,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of APENFT is 0.00000056 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $48,267,314.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apenft.org/.”

