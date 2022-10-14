API3 (API3) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (API3) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, API3 has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $94.24 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00007943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.46 or 0.27673205 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

