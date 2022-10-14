Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Reaches $896,563.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $896,563.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00080820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001455 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Currency (APL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Apollo Currency has a current supply of 21,158,774,009 with 21,165,096,531 in circulation. The last known price of Apollo Currency is 0.00079492 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $929,004.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aplfintech.com/apollo-currency/.”

