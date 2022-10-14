Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.35.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.52. 4,237,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,983,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.91. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $19,344,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,341,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

