Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Cut by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.