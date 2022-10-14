Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.54-$1.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

AMAT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. 372,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after purchasing an additional 465,323 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,202,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 115.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 185,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

