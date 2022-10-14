Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 710,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

