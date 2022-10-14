AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AppYea Price Performance

APYP stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Get AppYea alerts:

About AppYea

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea.

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.