AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AppYea Price Performance
APYP stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About AppYea
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppYea (APYP)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.