Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

