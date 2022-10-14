AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Bank of America

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.94. 7,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $135.81.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

