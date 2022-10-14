Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,614 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,641. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

