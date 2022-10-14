Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.93. 7,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,396. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

