Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $14.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,439. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

