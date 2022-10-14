Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,336 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 25,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,634. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.