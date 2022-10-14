Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,973 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.5% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 137,987 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. 7,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,180. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

